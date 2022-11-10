Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane is warning residents about a letter offering to provide a copy of their property assessment for a fee.
“I just had a gentleman come in here and give me a piece of paper from a company out of California,” he said. “It asked for $109 to provide a copy of his property assessment, current grant deed records and all these things. It’s really official and looks like a tax bill. That’s why he came in.”
A Google search uncovered numerous articles during the last several years about people in communities across the country who received such a letter. Often, the companies did send the report if someone sent the money.
Sane noted people can view their property deed, which contains the promised information, for free. He said he fears people will send money to this company for something they can obtain at no cost from the county government.
If a Whitfield County resident wishes to look at their deed they can go to the clerk of Superior Court’s office in the courthouse. Or they can view it online by going to whitfieldcountyga.com and clicking on “deed search.”
