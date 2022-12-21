The deadline for Whitfield County property owners to pay their property taxes is Jan. 20.
Tax Commissioner Danny Sane is reminding people to bring their tax bill with them when they pay.
"It makes things quicker and easier for them and for us," he said. "If they don't have the bill we have to look them up and that can take time."
People who have lost their tax bill can print out another one by going to the county website, www.whitfieldcountyga.com, and clicking on the link for the tax commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.