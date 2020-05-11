Whitfield County to feature judges on public conference call

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live public conference call on Thursday at 5 p.m. They will be joined by William Boyett, chief judge of the Superior Courts of Whitfield and Murray counties, and Whitfield County Probate Judge Sheri Blevins.

This event will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. The call-in number will be given during the conference call. To submit questions prior to the conference call, email CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com.

Video for this conference call will be posted at www.whitfieldcountyga.com following the event. Previous conference calls are available at www.whitfieldcountyga.com.

