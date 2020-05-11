Whitfield County to feature judges on public conference call

Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live public conference call on Thursday at 5 p.m. They will be joined by William Boyett, chief judge of the Superior Courts of Whitfield and Murray counties, and Whitfield County Probate Judge Sheri Blevins.
This event will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. The call-in number will be given during the conference call. To submit questions prior to the conference call, email CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com.
Video for this conference call will be posted at www.whitfieldcountyga.com following the event. Previous conference calls are available at www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.