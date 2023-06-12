On Wednesday, June 21, the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency will be giving away 300 weather radios to Whitfield County residents. These will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We can’t stress enough the importance of having multiple ways to get weather alerts," said Christina Byrd, coordinator for the Emergency Management Agency. "Your cellphone alerts are dependent on cellular service and internet connectivity. We’re so committed to this idea that we want to give you a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio if you are a Whitfield County resident.”
Simply bring your photo ID to the Whitfield County Senior Center on June 21 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The radios will be pre-programmed and ready for pick-up.
