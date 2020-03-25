In an effort to spread awareness and to discuss Whitfield County’s response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19), Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live, public conference call on Thursday at 5 p.m. This event will be livestreamed via the Whitfield County website at www.whitfieldcountyga.com and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
They will answer as many questions as possible during the conference call and plan on scheduling more calls as deemed necessary during this crisis. The call-in number will be given at the appropriate time during the conference call.
