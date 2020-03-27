Whitfield County to hold regular live COVID-19 conference calls

Whitfield County officials want to promote an open platform where residents can ask questions about response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig hosted a live streamed conference call Thursday night to discuss response to the outbreak and encourage local residents. Laughter hopes the calls will be regular occurrences, each time bringing on local officials who can answer questions from the public.
“I was planning on maybe having these a couple of times a week,” Laughter said on Thursday’s stream.
The conference calls will be livestreamed via the Whitfield County website at www.whitfieldcountyga.com and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637.
Viewers could ask questions of Craig and Laughter by calling in or typing questions in a live chat feature. The two encouraged viewers to abide by social distancing guidelines, staying six feet apart and not congregating in groups of 10 or more.
“We’re in a state of emergency, so that means that things aren’t normal,” Craig said.
“We’re not trying to limit your rights, but this is a very serious crisis we’re in,” Laughter said.
Craig said the EMA has had a “flu pandemic plan” in place for several years and is using portions of it to combat COVID-19.
“We’ve been planning for an event like this for years,” Craig said.
According to Laughter, a task force made up of Murray and Whitfield County government, health care and education officials is beginning to form to combat COVID-19. Craig said Thursday evening that a list of participants had not been finalized, but Laughter mentioned Jeff Myers, president and CEO of Hamilton Health Care System, and Dalton State College President Margaret Venable.
“We’re going to be meeting by conference call twice a week, we’re trying to come up with creative ways we can help our citizens get through this,” Laughter said.
Craig encouraged Whitfield residents to stay strong.
“We’re at this point, and we’ve got to all fight together to get this over with,” Craig said. “Government officials are in this fight for y’all.”
