The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will host a free touch-a-truck event on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the courthouse, 205 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton.
The event will feature vehicles from the fire department, Public Works Department and sheriff’s office, including an aerial bucket truck and excavators.
“When people see us, we are usually working an incident and can’t really view the equipment, so this gives everyone the opportunity to see it and what we carry,” said Fire Chief Edward O’Brien in a press release. “These are the everyday tools we use to protect the citizens in the county.”
Trick-or-treater costumes are encouraged but not required.
