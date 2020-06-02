Whitfield County to start counting absentee ballots Thursday

The Whitfield County Board of Elections and Voter Registration will begin processing absentee ballots on Thursday, prior to the close of the polls on Tuesday.
Pursuant to State Election Board Emergency Rule 183-1-14-0.7-.15, workers will open absentee ballots and begin scanning absentee ballots starting at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Board of Elections and Registration office in the Whitfield County Courthouse, 205 N Selvidge St.
The process will be monitored as authorized by the rule. This processing will not include any tallying or tabulation of results; only opening envelopes and ballot scanning.
