Whitfield County to use CARES Act funds to offset costs of hazard pay

Some Whitfield County firefighters, sheriff's deputies and jail correctional officers, 911 Center/Emergency Management Agency employees and public works employees will continue to receive extra hazard pay.
The county Board of Commissioners voted Monday 4-0 to extend hazard pay for possible exposure to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) through the end of Georgia's public health emergency, which is currently slated to end Sept. 10, or through the end of the year, whichever comes first. Gov. Brian Kemp first announced the public health emergency order on March 16 and has extended it four times so far.
Commissioners also voted 4-0 to accept some $3.5 million in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding. The CARES Act was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March, and the county can use the funding to cover expenses related to COVID-19 it had not budgeted for. Board Chairman Lynn Laughter said the county will use that money to reimburse itself for the hazard pay.
County Human Resources Director Jackie Carlo said each qualifying employee receives about $100 in hazard pay during each two-week pay period.
Carlo said the maximum number of employees who qualify are approximately 71 in public works, 111 in the fire department (only full-time firefighters), 37 at the 911 Center/Emergency Management Agency (only full-time employees) and 210 sheriff's deputies and jail correctional officers.
Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker said last week during a meeting of the city's Finance Committee that the city will receive about $1.72 million in CARES Act funding. City officials also plan to use part of their money to cover hazard pay costs for firefighters, police officers and public works employees. They receive about $2 an hour in hazard pay.
