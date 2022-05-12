Early voting for the May 24 general primary and nonpartisan election will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Whitfield County elections office in the courthouse.
Whitfield County transit will offer free rides to the courthouse and back home for residents of any part of the county.
To schedule a ride, call Whitfield County transit at (706) 278-3606. Officials request voters call at least 24 hours in advance to make sure they can be fit into the schedule.
Early voting ends Friday, May 20.
On weekdays, voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Friday, May 13, and Friday, May 20, when it will end at 7 p.m.
In Murray County, early voting for the May 24 election is at the recreation department at 651 Hyden Tyler Road in Chatsworth.
The hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those are also the hours on Saturday.
Candidates who are on the ballot include:
State legislature• Rep. Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga; Jim Coles, a registered nurse from Ringgold; and Todd Noblitt, an insurance agent from Chickamauga, for House of Representatives District 2 in the Republican Party primary. District 2 includes parts of western and southern Whitfield County.
• Rep. Kasey Carpenter of Dalton and Nick Voyles, a Dalton homebuilder, who are seeking the Republican nomination for House District 4. The district includes the city of Dalton and some precincts to the north.
• Rep. Jason Ridley of Chatsworth and Lee Coker, a firefighter and emergency medical technician from the Varnell area, who are seeking the Republican nomination for House District 6. The district includes all of Murray County and part of northern Whitfield County.
• Sen. Chuck Payne of Dalton and former Whitfield County Board of Commissioners member Doug Keener, who are seeking the Republican nomination for Senate District 54, which includes both Whitfield and Murray counties.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners• Barry Robbins, incumbent member of District 1, and Darrel Long, who is in the pest control business, are in the Republican primary.
• Incumbent John Thomas and Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, who are in the Republican primary for District 3. They faced each other in the April 2021 special election runoff to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen for that seat. Thomas defeated Day in that runoff by 587 votes (52.98%) to 521 votes (47.02%).
Whitfield County Board of Education• Joe Barnette, a retired educator; Amber McMahan, a nurse practitioner; and Greg Williams, who is in inventory control, qualified for Board of Education District 4 in the Republican primary. That district is currently represented by Joseph Farmer, who is not seeking reelection.
Murray County Board of Education• incumbent Conrad Puryear is seeking reelection for Board of Education District 5 in the Republican primary. He faces Brad Tallent.
• Former school board member Sparky Roberts qualified for Board of Education District 7 in the Republican primary and faces incumbent Kelli Reed in that primary.
Voters in Whitfield County will also decide whether to approve a sixth Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) for up to five years for Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
The maximum collection for ESPLOST VI would be $140 million, split based on enrollment between the school systems. Dalton Public Schools would receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, with the rest for Whitfield County Schools.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems use their version for capital improvements — like renovating current schools and building new ones — buses, safety and security improvements, and technology, but not operating expenses.
