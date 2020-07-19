Whitfield County had 2,246 cumulative, confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 23 deaths linked to the disease as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Out of 159 counties in Georgia, Whitfield County had the tenth most cumulative cases. Gwinnett County had the most cumulative cases (13,444) followed by Fulton County (13,177) and DeKalb County (9,732). Those three counties rank in the top five population-wise in the state; Whitfield County ranks 25th.
Whitfield County has 100 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
Whitfield County's COVID-19 cases far outpace its neighboring counties.
• Catoosa County has 390 cumulative cases, eight deaths and 28 hospitalizations.
• Chattooga County has 93 cumulative cases, two deaths and five hospitalizations.
• Gordon County has 679 cumulative cases, 19 deaths and 50 hospitalizations.
• Murray County has 382 cumulative cases, two deaths and 26 hospitalizations.
• Walker County has 410 cumulative cases,14 deaths and 19 hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of Sunday there were:
• 143,123 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 3,173 deaths linked to the virus
• 15,010 total hospitalizations
• 2,822 ICU admissions
• 1,255,399 tests administered
As of 7 a.m. on Sunday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 3,560 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 2,795 negative results, 576 positive results and 189 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Georgia, go to dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
