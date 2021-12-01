Whitfield County will have new county commission district lines next year

Every 10 years, after receiving the results of the national census, local governments must redraw the lines of city council and county commission districts to keep the population in each as equal as possible.
Even though Whitfield County officially grew by only 265 people, to 102,864 in 2020 from 102,599 in 2010, it must still redraw its commission district lines. County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the county already has some preliminary district lines drawn.
"The commissioners have it (the map)," he said. "As soon as they give me some feedback, we'll get it out to the public for comments. It has to be approved by the (state) legislature, so we are aiming to get it to them by early January. I guess the hard deadline is before qualification (for the May 24, 2022, primary). Candidates will need to make sure they live in the district before they can qualify."
Qualifying will start Monday, March 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Whitfield County Courthouse and end Friday, March 11, 2022, at noon. Commission districts 1 and 3, currently represented respectively by Barry Robbins and John Thomas, will be on the ballot.
Jensen said the proposed districts are "a lot more logical." The current districts have very irregular lines.
"The current lines (for districts 1 and 4) are very intertwined down on the southside," Jensen said. "Now we are using I-75 as the border."
Jensen said none of the current commissioners will have to move to remain in the proposed districts.
The Whitfield County Board of Education is also working on redrawing its district lines.
"We are presently working with the Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office to draft a proposed modification to our Board of Education electoral districts," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "Once our Board of Education approves and votes on the updated voting districts, the proposal will go to the Georgia General Assembly for final approval. Sen. Chuck Payne (R-Dalton) is sponsoring our redistricting efforts at the General Assembly."
School board District 2, currently represented by Jamie Johnson, and District 4, currently represented by Joseph Farmer, will be up for election next year, as well as an at-large seat represented by Bill Worley.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the City Council doesn't have to move as quickly in drawing the city's new district lines.
"That process is probably not going to be playing out quickly," he said. "At this point, the city has still not received the official data dump from the U.S. Census Bureau with our new official population figures, distributions, etc. Once we have that information, the Northwest Georgia Regional Planning Commission will be working with the city to redraw the lines."
"There’s no real rush since we don’t have a municipal election in 2022 anyway, so there’s no real deadline in the coming year," Frazier said. "As soon as they have the census information, they’ll start working on it."
Frazier said the city will have to have its new district boundaries approved by the legislature before the 2023 municipal elections.
Whitfield County Deputy Assistant Elections Supervisor Rhonda Franks said the elections office does not play a part in drawing new local district lines.
"We just have to make sure all of the voters are in the right district before the first election next year," she said. "The maps will be sent to us when they are completed."
