Whitfield County's confirmed new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases jumped from 10 at Wednesday at noon to 14 at 7 p.m., while Murray County's remained at five, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily here.
Whitfield County has one death linked to COVID-19, a 93-year-old male with underlying health conditions who a family member identified as Dalton resident Jack Bandy, a carpet industry leader and philanthropist. He passed away Sunday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last Wednesday.
As of 7 a.m. today, Hamilton Medical Center reported 111 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 72 negative results, six positive results and 33 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Statewide there are 4,748 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 154 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 1,013 have been hospitalized.
Gordon County has 18 cases with one death linked to COVID-19, a 78-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County has four cases while Chattooga County has three.
Fulton County has the most cases (638) in the state followed by Dougherty County (490) and DeKalb County (373).
