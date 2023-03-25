Whitfield County Recreation Director Brian Chastain and a group of county residents recently met with Safe Play Solutions to begin planning for a playground at Riverbend Park.
Chastain formed the recreation committee, composed of local residents, to help select a design after receiving 10 proposals for the new playground.
“I put the committee together because I wanted some local people to have a say on what went there,” said Chastain. “Having this playground at Riverbend will fill the piece of the park we have been missing. This will make sure we will truly have something for everyone.”
One of the committee members, Matt Earley, has two children, one who is involved in recreational sports and the other tags along to watch.
“I enjoyed working on the committee, all of us seemed to share the same goal,” said Earley. “My hope with this project is whenever parents are going through the same thing, that one kid has a game going on, and trying to get the other one to want to come by mentioning the playground.”
Safe Play Solutions, a company based in Canton, submitted the design that was ultimately chosen by the committee. After viewing numerous playground designs, the committee members worked together to make suggestions to make the playground as fun and safe as possible.
“Having the diverse group there was really amazing because you guys were able to come together and help create a beautiful plan for a park,” said Adam Theobald, owner of Safe Play Solutions. “You all did a phenomenal job going through everything to find what suited the county best, and we’re happy to work with you guys.”
Chastain is hopeful construction of the playground will begin in August and be fully operational by September.
Riverbend Park is at 1999 Riverbend Road in Dalton.
