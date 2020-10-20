Whitfield Deputy Diak named state legion officer of the year

Contributed photo

Whitfield County Deputy Jeff Diak, right, has been named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion Department of Georgia. In February, Diak was named the local winner by Post 112, and his name was then submitted to the state board for consideration. Shown with Diak, who donated a kidney to fellow officer David Headrick in January 2019, is Post Commander John Wilson. The award reads: "In recognition of his outstanding contributions to his community and to the state of Georgia. His accomplishments on and off the job have made a profound impact on the lives of many citizens in Dalton, Georgia. His commitment to the success of his goals is unequaled and serves as a testament to the dedication and personal sacrifices he has provided over the years while serving (in) the Whitfield County Sheriff's Department. We thank you for a job well done."