Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shawn Giles received the Governor’s Public Safety Award during a Dec. 4 ceremony.
Giles was nominated for his efforts in rescuing eight people from a motor vehicle crash. While traveling back from Turner County with an inmate in November 2019, Giles and Deputy Andy Center witnessed an 18-wheeler jackknife, causing two passenger vehicles to lose control and travel down a steep embankment in the Macon-Bibb County area. Giles immediately exited the patrol unit to offer assistance and was able to pull all the passengers out of the wreckage.
The Governor’s Public Safety Awards Program was initiated in 1998 to recognize men and women in the public safety family for outstanding service to their communities and contributions to their profession. As former Gov. Zell Miller, who established these awards, said: “While we have appropriately honored those who have fallen, I would like to establish an organization that would also honor those who by virtue of their personal integrity and determination make public safety the respectable and necessary profession it is.”
