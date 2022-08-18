The Whitfield Education Foundation gave away more grant money than ever before for the 2022-23 school year, "a milestone," as the foundation and Whitfield County Schools continue to seek ways to "offer more to our students," said Smitty Barnett, executive director of the foundation and a retired Whitfield County Schools teacher.
"This is a monumental day for us and a monumental day for you (grant recipients), as well," Barnett said. "Thousands of man hours went into raising what you're receiving today."
During a ceremony Aug. 1 at Southeast Whitfield High School, the foundation awarded $102,742 in the form of 62 grants to teachers and staff members, grants that "have a direct impact on students who are the future of our community," said Karey Williams, deputy superintendent for Whitfield County Schools. During the past two decades the foundation has awarded more than $1 million in innovative teaching grants to Whitfield County Schools personnel.
"We can't say enough how much we appreciate the foundation and everyone who supports the foundation," including local business partners, said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "Our teachers have done the extra work" to research and apply for these grants, and "because of their initiative we're able to do these wonderful things for our students."
Several schools received foundation grants to send staff members to the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, a nonprofit middle school that serves as a model for promoting academic excellence and fostering student leadership.
No one who goes will regret it, said Matt Cloer, a social studies teacher at Southeast Whitfield High School who was able to attend the academy previously: "That place is awesome."
Cloer received a foundation grant this year for a "Community Vision" project, he said. He and others will pepper the school with photos of successful Southeast graduates engaged in their professional duties "so kids have a vision of what they can do beyond high school."
Another Southeast grant recipient, Alison Hunt, will buy heat lamps for her biology and environmental science classes, she said.
"Hopefully it'll inspire (students) to solve global energy (challenges) and/or fight climate change."
Southeast will also install and stock a sensory room for children with special needs via a foundation grant, said autism teacher Emily Stafford.
"Some of our kids get overwhelmed in class and need a break, (so) this will be a safe space for them."
A sensory room will also be added at Eastside Elementary School thanks to a foundation grant, said teacher Lis Pace. This "therapeutic space will allow them (students) to focus better in their classroom" and improve their interactions with other students.
Antioch Elementary School fifth-graders will learn to play ukulele through a foundation grant, said music instructor Shelby Sewell.
"They'll learn about music from Hawaiian/Polynesian culture," too.
A foundation grant to Elea Hall will provide percussion instruments for Beaverdale Elementary School students, she said.
"Music incorporates every subject," and the instruments will assist students with "improvisation and expression, counting and reading."
Westside Middle School will be able to repair several instruments for band students, among other grants benefits, said Principal Jonathan Schneider.
"Instruments are not cheap" to buy, so by repairing them, more students have access to hands-on musical experiences.
The new Compass Transition Academy for Whitfield County Schools students ages 18-21 with intellectual disabilities at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy also received a lift from a foundation grant, said Todd Ogas, lead teacher at the academy. The grant will provide curriculum to enhance various "soft skills," from "conflict resolution and teamwork to internet safety."
Cedar Ridge Elementary School science students will be "excited for school" as they experiment with circuits and circuit boards to learn about electricity through a foundation grant, said science teacher Fatima Ruiz: "Hands-on science is the way to go."
Coahulla Creek High School social studies students will be able to speak, write, vote and debate as various historical characters through a grant written by teacher Mikaela Griggs, she said: "We'll teach history through role-play games."
Eastside Elementary received several grants, including one to continue the school's popular Read and Feed program, said Cyndi King. Read and Feed has made the school's family nights more "personal and purposeful" as school staff members model reading strategies with families, eat a meal with them, and send those books home with families to read together.
Read and Feed nights "build confidence" in parents who "do want to help," said Principal Ben Hunt. "Families have loved it, and it's been fantastic."
Because weather is a focus in the fourth grade, a foundation grant will allow Eastside Elementary to create a "weather station with real instruments," said fourth-grade teacher Brooke Spence. Students "can read and interpret data to make accurate forecasts."
The school is also "sprucing up" its outdoor classroom with a foundation grant, said teacher Tina Williams.
"It'll be available to the whole school to take our learning outside."
New Hope Middle School will have life-size board games as part of a "Big Games Big Fun" grant, said teacher Mandy Crossen. "We want our kids to learn how to communicate and work together, and the only way for them to do that is talk to each other."
Valley Point Elementary School counselor Andrea Brewer noticed how many students who visit with her quickly fixate on her sand tray, which gave her a grand idea, she said. Her grant will purchase a larger "therapeutic sand tray with various toys (so students) can process their emotions."
A mushroom garden at Valley Point Middle School will allow students to "grow and cultivate something from start to finish," said teacher Rachel Holt. Students will collect data, analyze results, work as a team and see "science brought to life."
Varnell Elementary School will bring families into the school and into the learning of their children as everyone reads the same book this year, "Dragons Love Tacos," said kindergarten teacher Sally Creswell. Through various activities and discussions, "we hope they'll love the book and love reading."
Westside Elementary School will have a new "creativity and critical thinking station" in the media center, said library and media specialist Regina Adams. "Hopefully they'll learn some new skills."
New this year, the Ken & Myra White Foundation grant is awarded from the White Foundation to the grant that scores the highest on the grading rubric, said Carla Maret, principal of New Hope Elementary School. This year, that's "Produce and Publish" at her school, a 36-inch color printer that will create "anger charts" for every classroom so students can explain their emotions.
