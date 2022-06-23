Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency hosted its first Place of Worship Safety seminar on May 14. During the seminar, 26 participants from 10 congregations learned about various ways they could be more prepared in their congregation. The program was launched in response to community inquiries.
Participants for the Place of Worship Seminar learned about Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s (GEMA) Praise and Preparedness program, mass care sheltering, disaster psychology and disaster planning. They also completed Stop the Bleed training and Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training.
“I recommend any house of worship or civilian for that matter to attend one of their training seminars to be better prepared in the event of a situation," participant Brandon Cannon of Welcome Hill Baptist Church said. "Get aware to stay aware!”
The seminar inspired Welcome Hill Baptist Church to become the first in the state to obtain its Praise and Preparedness Partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security (GEMA/HS) since its relaunch in 2022.
“We’re proud to have been a part of the process for Welcome Hill," said Christina Byrd of Whitfield EMA. "It’s always heartwarming to see community members coming together to increase their preparedness, whether it’s earning a distinguished honor such as this, joining the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) or any other avenue of personal preparedness,”
On May 15, the church decided to finish the process by June 12. The safety team and other church leadership updated their existing Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) based on information learned at the seminar, developed a communications plan for events affecting the church and hosted Safety Sunday for their congregation.
Safety Sunday included an evacuation drill during the morning service, CRASE for the evening service instead of a traditional sermon and Whitfield EMA and GEMA/Homeland Security presentation of their Praise and Preparedness certificate that they can display at the church.
"Special thanks to Tim Reeve (GEMA field coordinator), Jason Ritter (GEMA field coordinator), Christina Byrd (Whitfield EMA) and Jeff Ownby (Whitfield EMA) for bringing this wonderful opportunity to our church, and hopefully other houses of worship will follow suit and get on board," Cannon said. "The more we have, the more we can deter violence in God’s house and possibly save lives if an accident or tragedy occurs."
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Whitfield County EMA hosts a Small Business Seminar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Edwards Park. Lunch will be provided. Participants will go through CRASE, Stop the Bleed, risk assessment, epilepsy awareness, disaster planning and Industry in Disasters semianrs. To sign up, visit https://form.jotform.com/220444907101142.
