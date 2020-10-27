Whitfield EMA to give away 250 weather radios

The Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency will give away 250 NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radios on Saturday, Nov. 7, thanks to a Federal Emergency Management Agency/Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Hazards Mitigation Grant.
The agency has already handed out 301 radios during three previous events, according to Christina Byrd, EMA coordinator.
"We still have 250 additional radios on hand to give out to Whitfield County residents on a first-come, first-serve basis," Byrd said.
To receive a radio on Nov. 7, residents should bring their ID to Northwest Whitfield High School between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. This will be a rain or shine drive-thru event. Please enter from the Highway 201 entrance and follow the signs to the upper parking area.
