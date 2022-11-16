Engineer Phillip Bowling of the Whitfield County Fire Department takes his job seriously, even when it comes to putting on a dog costume.
Taking on the role of Sparky for the department’s popular Clown Posse, which has shared a fire safety message with local elementary school students for more than 20 years, Bowling went “above and beyond just being another person wearing the costume,” said fellow firefighter Lt. Wesley Williams, who led this year’s shows.
“Phillip had conversations with his wife, who works at Beaverdale Elementary, his own children, and others to make sure he knew what the latest trends are and took to TikTok videos to study and prepare for his new adventure as Sparky,” Williams said.
All of Bowling’s preparation paid off in October as he and the rest of the Clown Posse returned to action at 13 elementary schools for the first time since 2019 after a break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While they were discussing changes to the fire department’s fire safety program with the retirement of longtime Clown Posse leader Shawn “Kee-Kee” Damon earlier this year, Bowling offered to help in any way needed and proved to be a “great asset” to this year’s shows, Williams said in a letter nominating Bowling as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for September.
“Thanks to his ‘mad’ dancing skills and his ability to entertain, Phillip has been able to help keep the kids’ attention with energy and enthusiasm during each and every fire safety show,” Williams said.
Bowling always comes prepared, arriving early every day during fire safety week to help get equipment loaded and the fire safety trailer hooked up to travel to each elementary school, then always being willing to help unload the trailer and set up for each show before even donning his costume as Sparky, Williams said.
“He would then transform to his role as Sparky,” Williams said, “engaging with approximately 300 to 400 kids before, during and after each of the 13 shows. Afterwards, he removed his costume and helped break down and load up to move on to the next show. He did so with a good heart and no complaints.”
In his role as Sparky, Bowling also dominated the stage during his appearance at Home Depot Safety Day, when he had his first “Dance Off” ever with the Chick-fil-A cow and Smokey Bear.
To give local residents an insight into his personality, Bowling took time to fill out the following questionnaire.
Time with the county: Working on year six.
My current role as a county employee: My current role is an engineer. I am very lucky to have worked under some of the best men and women, and that is how I have accomplished this much in my career.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? I am thankful for our leadership team at WCFD. We have the best leaders, and it shows through all of the parts working together.
Most successful project you and your team completed? The most successful project I have completed while at the fire department has to be my part as Sparky in the Clown Posse.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Always be eager to learn from everyone. Achieve your goals. Don’t give up!
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: Red Wolfe Grill, obviously.
What would people be surprised to know about you? I have to sweep my house every day!
