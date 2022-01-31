Whitfield firefighters rescue man from burning home

Whitfield County firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Friday afternoon.
According to Whitfield County Fire Department Assistant Chief Nathan J. Callaway, at 1:41 p.m. firefighters were sent "to a reported structure fire located at 525 Doe Trail. The caller reporting the fire was the occupant of the structure."
Callaway said the man told the 911 operator he is disabled and could not leave the home.
"Fire crews arrived on scene, reporting smoke coming from the front of the structure at approximately 1:48 p.m. and began rescue operations," Callaway said in an email. "The initial arriving fire crew was able to successfully locate and remove the occupant from the home.
"The occupant was alert and breathing, appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation, and was turned over to Hamilton EMS (Emergency Medical Services) for further treatment and transport. Other fire crews arrived on scene shortly after and began extinguishing the fire. The fire was marked as under control at approximately 2:16 p.m."
Callaway said the home "suffered major damage from the fire."
"I commend the efforts of our firefighters on this incident," he said. "They acted swiftly and without hesitation, relying on their training and experience, to serve and protect the citizens of Whitfield County."
