Whitfield Healthcare Foundation encourages Solidarity at 7 for Hamilton Medical Center, health care providers

As care providers, health care workers and support team members at hospitals across the country work diligently to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, cities and towns are turning to creative ways to show appreciation to health care employees. One such movement, Solidarity at 8, has inspired the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation to create an opportunity for residents to show their support for employees of Hamilton Health Care System.
Partnering with local businesswomen Harper Carnes and Gracie Krajesky of Girl Creative, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation has created a virtual solidarity movement on social media, encouraging the residents of Dalton and the surrounding region to go onto Instagram and Facebook to pay tribute to Hamilton's health care heroes.
Each night for the next three weeks, area residents are encouraged to offer virtual cheers, claps, hugs, signs, songs and expressions of support at 7 p.m. on their personal social media pages, and tag the posts with #HamiltonHeroes and #WhitfieldHealthcareFoundation.
"We chose 7 p.m. locally because that time reflects the shift change for our clinical care providers so that as one shift completes its care of patients, and another begins, we say thank you to our entire Hamilton team," said Jane Snipes, foundation executive director.
As people exercise precautions and maintain social distance by staying in their homes, the solidarity movement offers a unique way for communities to recognize their local health care providers and support teams.
In larger cities, residents are stepping outside onto apartment balconies to applaud, make noise, flash lights or play music. With housing in our area more spread out, providing virtual support offers a feasible way to connect area communities to Hamilton in solidarity.
"As we manage the impact of COVID-19 within our own families, we thought what better way to safely and thoughtfully bring people together than to cheer on our Hamilton heroes," Snipes said. "Our foundation is in the unique position of observing the combined efforts of employees across the entire Hamilton organization, from clinical providers to administrative staff to critical support teams such as food services and environmental services. Hamilton consistently has been in a strong state of preparedness. We want to celebrate the exceptional cooperation and coordination of our fellow associates as Hamilton continues its mission of excellence in care for the communities we serve."
Hamilton Health Care System President and CEO Jeff Myers said: "The COVID-19 Task Force and subcommittees established early on have allowed Hamilton to be in a position of strength. Everyone is working together seamlessly to execute their roles. We have asked many associates to be flexible and take on new job responsibilities during this crisis. There are not enough words for me to express my appreciation to our team. We are indeed blessed with the best at Hamilton."
Solidarity at 7 instructions:
1. Show appreciation to healthcare workers via social media through virtual applause, inspiring songs, drawings of support, or any creative way to virtually support our #HamiltonHeroes.
2. Tag @whitfieldhealthcarefoundation in your story or post so that we can reshare.
3. Add #HamiltonHeroes to your post.
4. Join in the fun every night at 7pm on Instagram and Facebook.
5. After participating, know that you have lifted up our Hamilton Heroes!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.