In celebration of February being American Heart Month, the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation is launching a month-long initiative to raise awareness about heart health.
The foundation is offering a Heart Month Guide for individuals, schools and businesses to get involved in heart month activities. With the theme #TakeHeartWithHamilton, the Foundation is encouraging everyone to wear red, to be informed about personal heart health and to help raise funds for Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, the foundation’s current project for Hamilton Health Care System.
In addition to heart health awareness and fundraising efforts, the foundation, in collaboration with Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute and nurse educators at Hamilton, is offering basic screenings and education to area businesses who are members of the foundation’s Hamilton Business Alliance. Through their support of the foundation, Hamilton Business Alliance members are committed to excellence in healthcare for Northwest Georgia. These businesses help ensure that Hamilton Health Care System remains on the leading edge of care by supporting renovation and expansion of patient spaces, advancements in medical treatments and technologies, and the development of innovative programs and services.
Screenings available for businesses through the foundation include: Blood pressure checks, hands only CPR, AED (automated external defibrillator) demonstrations and Stop the Bleed. Cardiac educational materials are available for employers to display in the workplace. Businesses may call the foundation office at (706) 272-6128 during February to schedule heart healthy screenings for their employees, or to schedule more advanced CPR training with Hamilton’s clinical education specialist.
Local restaurant Cyra’s is supporting the foundation’s heart month efforts by encouraging everyone to purchase restaurant gift cards throughout the month of February, with 15% of the total proceeds going to the foundation in support of Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute.
“We want our customers to purchase gift cards during the month of February for themselves or as gifts for friends as part of our Happy Hearts Days," said TJ Kaikobad, owner of Cyra’s. "We are committed to Hamilton and to advances in healthcare, and heart month offers our business an opportunity to show our support. I hope that everyone will join us in supporting the foundation and the development of Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute.”
To see how you or your school, community group or business can get involved in heart month, visit HamiltonHealth.com/foundation to access the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation’s Heart Month Guide. Participants are encouraged to follow the foundation’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, and tag the Foundation’s pages with photos of heart month activities using the hashtag #TakeHeartWithHamilton. Donations to the foundation in support of Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute may be made at HamiltonHealth.com/foundation.
“With the foundation focusing its fundraising efforts toward the development of Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, heart month takes on a new meaning," said Jane Snipes, Whitfield Healthcare Foundation executive director. "We are committed not only to raising much-needed funds for the exceptional cardiovascular team and programs at Hamilton, but also to educating our community about the importance of heart health. Heart disease is, and will remain for the foreseeable future, the number one killer of adults in the U.S. We are aligning our mission of promoting health education with one of the greatest healthcare needs in our community — reversing heart disease. All of us know someone with one of the many heart diagnoses such as arrhythmia, heart valve complications, coronary artery disease or congestive heart failure. Many families have been touched by a family member who has experienced sudden cardiac arrest. Our physicians agree that 80% of heart disease is preventable. With that knowledge, we can affect change in our families and our communities if we choose a heart healthy lifestyle.”
