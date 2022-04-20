Making sure prisoners get the proper care has been a longtime mission of Sgt. Durad Martin, a 17-year veteran with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 11, Martin responded to an inmate who was having problems standing and breathing while in the booking area at the correctional center.
After consulting with others in the area, Martin was able to determine that the inmate had been eating prior to these symptoms occurring. Acting on this information, Martin performed the Heimlich maneuver and alerted medical staff to ensure continuity of care, in case complications arose. His actions likely saved the inmate’s life, according to his supervisor, Capt. Wes Lynch, who nominated Martin as Whitfield County Employee of the Month for February. Martin received the honor.
“Sgt. Martin has been commended verbally, and in writing, in the last several months regarding his interactions and care of inmates with special needs,” Lynch said. “He has been active in working with, and communicating, and attempting to find resources for individuals who have mental health needs or similar issues.”
In addition, Martin has received several commendations during the past year for his ability to work overtime and assist, often without notice, during manpower shortages in the facility, Lynch said.
To allow local residents to get to know him better, Martin filled out the questionnaire below.
Job title: Detention sergeant
My current role as a county employee: As a sergeant in the jail I supervise one of the four booking shifts.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? Change — nothing ever stays the same for long and no two days are the same.
Most successful project you and your team completed? The rare occasions when we can help someone who can’t help themselves. Last year we had a man with a significant mental health issue get arrested, and while in custody his mother passed away. Because of this he had no one to take care of him when he got out of custody. Along with my supervisor Lt. Jeremy McMillan and Officer Chris Cline, we went through the process of helping the man get a new place to live where he would be taken care of.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Be honest, use common sense and don’t be lazy.
Favorite Whitfield County restaurant or activity: Tijuana’s Mexican Restaurant.
You may be surprised to learn that I: Love to read, listen to good music and enjoy good bourbon. Most of all taking trips with my wife.
