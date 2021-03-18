Whitfield, Murray counties largely unaffected by storm

Whitfield and Murray counties did not see the worst of the storm that struck parts of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
"It was pretty quiet for Whitfield County," said David Metcalf, deputy director of the Whitfield County 911 Center. "There was no major property damage, injuries or deaths. We had a few trees down in the roadway and one road closed — City View Street and Habersham Way at Fairington Drive." That road is now open.
City of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the city also escaped major damage.
"The Public Works Department had to close Needham Drive (between Kammi Street and Grace Street) around 7:30 a.m. (Thursday) for a couple of hours due to flooding, but it has since been reopened," he said. "There has been some isolated flooding in low-lying areas and flood zones as the city has received approximately four inches of rain since Tuesday morning. Public Works crews responded to a tree that fell into the roadway near the intersection of North Tibbs Road and College Drive. There was a small slope failure on Trammell Street near Westwood School that crews are actively repairing."
Murray County Fire Chief/Emergency Management Agency Director Dewayne Bain said there was no major property damage in that county. Norton Bridge Road near the Whitfield County line was closed because of flooding.
