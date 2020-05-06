Whitfield, Murray counties receive emergency food and shelter funds

Whitfield County will receive $39,433 and $56,221 and Murray County will receive $16,279 and $23,209 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in each county.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was appropriated supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fiscal year 2020 in the amount of $200 million. Besides the CARES funding to respond to the COVID-19 impact on communities, the program received $120 million in fiscal year 2019 and $125 million in fiscal year 2020 appropriations. The total of these three appropriations awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the national board for the program is $445 million.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by FEMA and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. Each county's local board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The local boards reflect the makeup of the national board and include representation from the counties and will determine how the funds awarded to each county are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. Each local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. The United Way of Northwest Georgia receives funding to administer the funds for the local boards in Murray County and in Whitfield County.
Program funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. The key responsibility of participating organizations is to provide assistance within the intent of the program. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries.
• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30 days assistance per individual or household.
• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure.
• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service.
• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.
Whitfield County distributed the last round of program funds to Dalton Organizations of Churches United for People (DOC-UP), the Salvation Army, the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center, Oak Haven, City of Refuge, Dalton Greater Works and the Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry.
Murray County has distributed program funds previously to the Salvation Army and the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for program funds and receiving the phase 37/CARES application must contact Margaret Zeisig, director of community solutions, United Way of Northwest Georgia, (706) 876-1599, or email margaret.zeisig@ourunitedway.org to get an emailed application. Completed applications must be emailed to Zeisig no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.
