Whitfield, Murray courthouses to remain open for 'essential functions'

On Monday, Chief Justice Harold Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia issued an order extending the declaration of statewide judicial emergency until May 13.
The Whitfield County Courthouse and the Murray County Courthouse will remain open during this time, in accordance with Georgia law. Superior Court will continue to be open for essential functions in compliance with Justice Melton’s order. Civil and domestic calendars are resuming and will be done via teleconference pursuant to the COVID-19 procedures on the court’s website. The court will continue to hear only those criminal matters involving defendants currently incarcerated. Those matters will also be heard by videoconference.
Any questions should be directed to the Office of the Superior Court Administrator at (706) 278-5897.
