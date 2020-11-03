Through mid-afternoon Tuesday, officials in Whitfield and Murray counties reported slow but steady streams of voters and no major problems.
"There has never really been a long line, just a constant flow of voters in here," said Tim Pinson, director of the Mack Gaston Community Center, the polling location for Whitfield County precinct 61.
Pinson said that as of 1 p.m., 147 people had voted there.
"Typically, we have 140 to 150 people all day, so we've already voted as many people as we do all day," he said.
He said they had already had about a half dozen first-time voters, which he said was a little on the high side.
"We had one lady who was, I think, 65 who was voting for the first time," he said. "I asked her why she was voting now for the first time, and she said 'I just felt like I had to.'"
Voter Roberta Gamba said "everything went smoothly."
"There were a few people in line, but it wasn't very long," she said.
At Dalton City Hall, where precinct 1A votes, election manager Harley Jones said almost 80 people had voted by around 12:45 p.m.
"That's way more than we usually get at this precinct," she said.
Voter Susan Bennett said everything "went well."
"I was afraid there would be a long line, but I must have got here after everyone who voted during their lunch break had left," she said.
Don Hyatt also said he had no problems voting.
"The lines weren't long. The equipment worked. The staff was friendly," he said.
Murray County Election Superintendent Larry Sampson said that as of about 2:30 p.m. turnout was "light and even."
He reported no major issues.
The Whitfield County Elections Office said that as of 4 p.m. there had been no major issues.
Though things seemed to be going smoothly locally, some voters said they were worried voting may not be going as well in other parts of the state and the country.
"I don't think we'll know who won (the presidency Tuesday night)," said Gamba. "We may not even know Wednesday."
The DeKalb County government website reported that Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson ordered two DeKalb County polling places that opened late 40 to 45 minutes late Tuesday morning to remain open later to give voters a full 12 hours to cast their ballots.
Bennett said she expects President Donald Trump to win handily locally but it could be a different matter at the state level.
"I think it will be close," she said. "Georgia isn't used to close (presidential) elections."
