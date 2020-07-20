During the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has benefited from both member donations and government grants.
The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), created to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll, enabled the organization to cover employee payroll, payroll taxes and utilities. The society also received funds from the Georgia Humanities Council through the CARES Act Emergency Operating grant. The society is grateful for this state humanities support.
Organized in 1952 to preserve the Vann House, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is the pivot point for all things historical in Whitfield and Murray counties. The society preserves area history by maintaining structures, archiving objects and materials, and serving as the go-to entity for historical questions. The society also conducts historic house tours, biannual rummage sales and holiday house tours. Among the many activities conducted by the society are Social Distancing Concerts at the Chatsworth Depot. The next one is on Aug. 8.
The society has placed 11 sites on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, the group has preserved the 1864 Dug Gap Battle Park, the 1909 Wright Hotel, old Spring Place Methodist Church (1875) and the 1905 Chatsworth Depot. The 1840 Hamilton House, which is the oldest home in Dalton, and the 1848 Blunt House, home of Dalton’s first mayor and the second oldest house, are also part of the preservation done by society. The 1855 Huff House was Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston’s headquarters during the winter of 1863-64 preparing for the Atlanta Campaign and is another society property.
The society's headquarters, the Crown Gardens and Archives — the 1890 Crown Cotton Mill office building — is a resource for local historical and genealogical research. The society sells books on local history, and publishes a bimonthly newsletter as well as a historical review. Annual scholarships are awarded to young researchers, and historic preservation awards recognize area preservationists. Meetings feature topics of local historical interest in Whitfield and Murray counties.
Individuals interested in local history are encouraged to join the society. Donations to aid in the very important work of protecting our local history may be mailed to WMHS, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722.
For more information, call (706) 278-0217 or visit www.whitfield-murrayhistoricalsociety.org.
