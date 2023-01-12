Historical society officers

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society has an exciting year coming up with many plans. The society also recently elected new officers. From left are Marsha Whitener, second vice president; Susan Longley, first vice president; Dale Lowman, president; Mandy White, secretary; Lisa Stafford, treasurer; and Patty Spanjer, public relations.

 Contributed photo

