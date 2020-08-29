The 2020 Whitfield-Murray Historical Society Historic Preservation Awards and Scholarships were presented on June 14 at the Huff House. The meeting was held outside. The meeting had been delayed from May, which is Historic Preservation Month, due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Receiving Historic Preservation Awards were the Dalton Little Theatre, David and Pam Loughridge and William Pannell.
Dalton Little Theatre received the award for its years-long dedication to preserving a local historic structure. The old Dalton firehouse was built in 1911 and was used as a firehouse until 1964. The Creative Arts Guild moved in, using it until their new facility on East Waugh Street was built in 1981. At that point, Dalton Little Theatre moved into the firehouse and presented the first "at home" play, "Equus," in January 1982.
Since the first production in 1869, local thespians had not had a permanent home. The firehouse belongs to the City of Dalton, and Dalton Little Theatre leases the property for $1 a year on a five-year renewal. Dalton Little Theatre is responsible for utilities and all upkeep on the building. Over the years, Dalton Little Theatre has done many repairs and preservation of the building. The building is in the Historic District but not on the Historic Register, so that is another project for the future of Dalton Little Theatre.
David and Pam Loughridge were honored for their continuing dedication to preserving the history of Pleasant Valley/Eton in North Murray County as well as for their work and participation in renovating and restoring several homes and cemeteries in that area. They have been active members of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society for many years.
William Pannell was honored for recently saving the historic Harris Family Cemetery, along with his cousin David Loughridge. His father, Charles Pannell Sr., was a founding member of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. William Pannell has been involved in historic preservation his entire life. He has spent many years maintaining and saving, and opening to the public, his ancestral home. The home is in the Pleasant Valley Rural Historic District, and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
Tim Howard was awarded the 2020 President's Award for his longterm, exceptional and invaluable service and continued devotion to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. Howard has been an active member of the society since he was a teenager. President Ellen Thompson presented the award.
Scholarship recipients were:
• Emily Allen from Southeast Whitfield High School. She was a Raider Ambassador her junior and senior years, volunteered at City of Refuge and researched a deceased Vietnam War veteran with family members. She organized and coordinated publicity, donations and registration for "Color Me Healed" (a 5K color run hosted by Southeast Whitfield in memory of Rana Mashburn). Allen's research paper was "Uncle Tom's Cabin."
• Jacqueline Gurrola from North Murray High School. She was a volunteer at the Wright Hotel for two years. She helped ESOL teenagers complete their history courses for three years, donated clothing to goodwill, gathered canned food, taught Bible classes, delivered groceries and meals to elderly neighbors and has driven disabled people to doctor's appointments.
• Cale Ledford from Coahulla Creek High School. He volunteered at Prater's Mill Foundation during his four years in high school. He also volunteered for Coahulla Creek DECA chapter; did research at Chief Vann House, participated for two years with the Big Brothers Big Sisters with a "little buddy"; and was a member of the Peer Leadership Class which collaborated with a group of students to get a grant from Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful that went to the construction of an outdoor classroom in the courtyard of Coahuila Creek. He was also an ambassador to Congressman Tom Graves' Youth Leadership Summit, and volunteered for Miracle League of Whitfield County and the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
• Sam Minter from Northwest Whitfield High School. He is a member of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and volunteered at the annual Spring Place Festival. He has volunteered at the Chief Vann House for candlelight tours and Super Museum Sunday, and visited all eight properties of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society during the past year. He volunteered at City of Refuge for three years, volunteered at the local Boys & Girls Clubs, was on the greeter team at Crosspointe Christian Centre and volunteered at Tim Tebow's Night to Shine.
• Kinnady Newton from North Murray High School. She volunteered with the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society annual's Tea with Mom at the Wright Hotel, Miracle League of Whitfield County, is a music leader at Calvary Baptist Church and was a Georgia Hope Camp counselor. She has volunteered at the Black Bear Festival, Chattanooga Food Drive, Lights for Literacy, Woodlawn Elementary School Career Day and Relay for Life.
• Megan Robertson from Dalton High School. She volunteered at Dalton Little Theatre, Artistic Civic Theatre, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the children's ministry at Rock Bridge Community Church. Her research paper was "The Inevitability of the Civil War."
• Trent Smith from Coahulla Creek High School. He worked with the Prater's Miil Foundation as a volunteer, clearing brush and overgrowth to support the preservation of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. He also volunteered serving food at Greater Works and at the Salvation Army. Smith wrote a research paper titled "Prater's Mill: The Place, The People and The Commerce."
• Elizabeth Stewart from North Murray High School. She has cleaned the Chief Vann House, researched the Chief Vann House, sang at nursing homes and volunteered at FFA and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) activities including bake sales, plant sales and decorating Christmas trees for local parks.
The scholarship committee was comprised of Judy Alderman, Andrew Bowen, Whitney Grant and Dewey Hughes.
