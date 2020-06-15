Whitfield-Murray Historical Society says it is interested in hosting Johnston statue at the Huff House

Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston's former Dalton headquarters could become the home of the statue of him that has kept watch over downtown Dalton for more than a century but has in recent days become a flashpoint for protest.
The board of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society met Sunday with attorney Robert Jenkins, who is representing the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), which owns the statue.
Historical society President Ellen Thompson said board members agreed that they are interested in hosting the statue at the Huff House, which served as Johnston's headquarters when the Army of Tennessee spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton, if the City Council decides to move the statue from city property at the intersection of Crawford Street and Hamilton Street, where it has stood since 1912.
"We believe that the Huff House would be an appropriate place for it if the city decided to move it," said Thompson. "But the decision to move it would be up to the City Council. We are fine with it remaining where it is."
The historical society owns the Huff House.
Thompson said the historical society's acceptance of the statue is contingent on certain factors. She declined to name all of those factors but did say one is that the historical society would not pay for its relocation.
"We couldn't pay for the relocation," said Thompson. "We have rummage sales just to keep the lights on. We are not flush with cash and neither is the UDC, though I think both organizations do a lot of good."
Thompson said the historical society has "agreed to keep talking" with the UDC.
"We are moving along as fast as we can, but this won't be quick," she said.
Jenkins said one of the UDC's conditions is that it retain ownership of the statue.
The Dalton chapter of the UDC said Thursday it is “ready and willing to consent to the relocation” of the statue if that is what the Dalton City Council decides.
The UDC said it is “concerned for the safety and security of all parties on each side of this discussion and conflict, and further desiring that there be no conflict among the citizens and visitors of this community, respectfully request that all parties stand down to prevent further disruption, disunity or harm,” according to a press release.
The group’s consent to relocate the statue is contingent on the City Council or others paying for its “safe relocation,” the press release states.
Jenkins said he does not have any estimates of what it would cost to move the statue but he is looking into the matter and hopes to have some numbers soon.
Three City Council members —Tyree Goodlett, Annalee Harlan and Mayor David Pennington — said last week the statue should be moved, and two others — Gary Crews and Derek Waugh — said they were amenable to the idea.
Statues of historical figures, including George Washington, Mahatma Gandhi, Winston Churchill and Confederate military leaders, have become a flashpoint across the world as protests, some of which turned violent, have filled numerous cities in the aftermath of the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody on May 25. Some statues have been vandalized, and a man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in Portsmouth, Virginia, when he was struck by a statue pulled down from a Confederate memorial by protesters.
Approximately 200 people filled the lawn of Dalton City Hall on June 8 following a “March for Justice,” and one of the demands of many was the relocation of the statue of Johnston.
A Facebook group called Don’t Let Joe Go that is dedicated to preserving the statue at its current location formed soon after that march and has more than 7,700 members. During the past few days, people have been standing guard over the statue for fear it may be vandalized.
And on Saturday, defenders of the statue clashed with protesters during another march when about 60 protesters stopped across the street from the statue. On several occasions, Dalton Police Department officers had to step in and separate marchers and members of the group that were watching over the statue.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said commissioners have offered to the UDC to host the statue at the planned Rocky Face Ridge Park if the city of Dalton decides it should be moved. The ridge is the site of numerous Civil War fortifications, and Grant Farm, at the foot of the ridge on Crow Valley Road, was the site of two Civil War skirmishes and was also the site of Confederate encampments of the Army of Tennessee.
“It would be a good place to have it,” Laughter said. “It would fit in with the other Civil War history.”
Jenkins said Sunday that UDC members believe the Huff House would be a more appropriate place for the statue.
"The Rocky Face Ridge Park certainly has a Civil War focus," said Jenkins. "But it also has a recreational focus and a conservation and environmental focus."
Omar Rodriguez, one of the organizers of the June 8 march, said it “is really good news that they (the UDC) are willing to compromise and move the statue to a place of more appropriate significance.”
“Our two main places for it to be would be the Civil War park (Rocky Face Ridge Park) or the Huff House,” he said. “Those are places that represent the Civil War and its history and would put (the statue) in context.”
Would the City Council agree to pay to move the statue? Council members Goodlett and Harlan said they believe it should.
“Anything that would help unite the community would be a positive," said Goodlett.
But Pennington said he “had no idea” whether the City Council would pay to move the statue.
“As far as I know, no one on the City Council has made a decision one way or the other,” he said. “We are amenable to that idea (of moving the statue), but we are not necessarily amenable to the idea of paying for it. We don’t own the statue anyway.”
Pennington suggested “the people who want it moved” should pay to have it moved.
Crews and Waugh said they were hesitant to comment until a proposal is formally before the council.
City Communications Director Bruce Frazier said the city has not gotten any estimates on what it would cost to move the Johnston statue or talked to officials in places that have moved statues to see what is involved and what the cost would be.
A state law passed last year allows local governments to move monuments and memorials only if they are moved to “a place or site of similar prominence, honor, visibility and access within the same county or municipality in which the monument was originally located. A monument shall not be relocated to a museum, cemetery or mausoleum unless it was originally placed at such location.”
Jenkins said local governments “must comply with the law. That’s clear in the statute. But if the owner of the monument consents or desires to do something, then that may be done by collaboration, which would not necessarily require that that law apply.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.