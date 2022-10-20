The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will hold its annual Christmas sale on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton.
Everything will be priced to sell. There will be Christmas trees, wreaths, furniture, and many other items.
Note: There will be no pre-sales, no holds and no shipping of any items.
For more information, call (706) 278-0217.
