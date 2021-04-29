Whitfield, Murray lag nation in COVID-19 vaccinations; more opportunities to get vaccine coming up

One-fifth of Whitfield County residents have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District.
King, citing Georgia Department of Public Health data, said as of Wednesday 20,936 Whitfield County residents had received either both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or the singe-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She said 27,766 Whitfield County residents, 27%, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"The number of Murray County residents who have been vaccinated with at least one dose is 8,957, 23%, and the number of those who have been fully vaccinated is 6,629, 17%," she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of Thursday 29.5% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated and 43% had received at least one dose of a vaccine. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that 24% of Georgians have been fully vaccinated and 34% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
"Clearly, this shows we all still have a long way to go to more effectively and significantly slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and vaccination is the most effective way to build community-wide protection," King said. "The best protection from COVID-19 for each individual is a combination of getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding large crowds and washing our hands frequently."
The number of doses administered in each county is higher that the number of residents who have been vaccinated.
"Public health in Whitfield County had administered 55,171 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of the end of (Tuesday)," King said. "This would include not only residents of the county but also others who only work in Whitfield County, or they may live or work elsewhere in Georgia. For Murray County, public health had administered 9,765 COVID-19 doses as of (Tuesday). Again, this would include not only county residents but also anyone else who either lives or works in Georgia and came to the health department clinic to be vaccinated."
The vaccines are now available from many pharmacies and clinics.
"Our district and county public health staff are striving to increase the numbers of vaccinated residents not only through our COVID-19 vaccine clinics in each county but are also working with community partners to hold vaccination clinics in schools, in jails, and for the homeless and the homebound," said King.
This Saturday the health district will hold a free no-appointment, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center at 218 N. Fredrick St. Georgians 16 and older are eligible. Whitfield County Health Department staff will administer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as available. Those ages 16 to 18 are only permitted the Pfizer vaccine and must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The city of Dalton, Whitfield County and the Whitfield County Health Department have teamed up to hold drive-thru vaccination clinics at the Dalton Convention Center. Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said they plan to hold another one on Tuesday.
"The times are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.," he said. "We hope to do more than 1,500 doses by extending hours into evening for any shift workers. No appointments needed. This is a joint county, city and health department drive-thru like the prior ones."
