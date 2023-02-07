The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Injury Prevention Program, Child Occupant Safety Project is pleased to announce the 2023 recipients of the Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant, including Whitfield and Murray counties..
The Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant program helps county health departments and their community partners reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children in Georgia. This year’s award will be used to support the purchase of car seats to be distributed in over 108 counties. Funding for these efforts is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
And it works! Since 2007, the education, car seats and booster seats provided through the mini-grant prevented serious injury or death and has saved over 425 of Georgia’s children who were involved in crashes.
“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect our children on the road,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up our children is the best way to save lives and reduce injuries.”
Throughout Georgia, DPH and county health departments work with community partners to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use car seats, offer car seat inspections and provide car seats and booster seats to financially eligible families. Through the car seat mini-grant, agencies supporting more than 108 counties are working to keep Georgia’s children safe. These programs help families get their children buckled up right, every trip, every time.
For more information on the child Occupant Safety Project, email injury@dph.ga.gov or call the office at (404) 463-1487.
