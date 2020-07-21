Whitfield named to Dalton's Public Safety Commission

The Dalton City Council appointed a new member of the Public Safety Commission (PSC) on Monday night, filling a vacancy created by the passing of the late Kenneth Willis. Truman Whitfield, a 40-year law enforcement veteran, was appointed to serve out Willis’ term on the commission which ends in December. Willis, a retired Georgia State Patrol trooper who passed away on July 1, had served on the commission since 2008.
Whitfield retired from the Dalton Police Department in 2015 as the agency’s assistant chief. He served the department for more than 28 years, the last six as its second-in-command. Before joining the Dalton Police Department, was a deputy for more than a decade with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m proud to be nominated by the City Council,” Whitfield said after the meeting. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the PSC and the job that they’ve done over the years, and I’m looking forward to serving and helping our police and fire departments continue to provide the best service to our community.”
Whitfield also said that it is an honor to fulfill Willis’ unexpired term with the commission.
“I had the privilege of working with Kenny in my career and I had the utmost respect for him. He was just a super person. A great trooper, a great guy,” he said.
The PSC oversees the operations of the city’s police department and fire department. The five members of the commission (Chairman William B. Weaver, Terry Mathis, Luis Viamonte, Anthony Walker and Whitfield) appoint agency chiefs and also approve the hiring of all department personnel. The commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall to review the previous month’s operations and review any alcoholic beverage license applications. The meetings are open to the public.
