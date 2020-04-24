Utility Road and Old Tilton Road will remain closed for weeks, perhaps up to a month, as crews repair portions that washed out during torrential rains earlier this month, said Whitfield County Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt.
Hunt and Steve Bratton, county right-of-way manager, spoke Thursday night with Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter in a discussion that was live-streamed for the public.
Hunt said storms on Easter Sunday night and early the following Monday dropped nearly eight inches of rain in a six-hour period on Whitfield County. He said the Public Works Department has handled 283 calls for downed trees and washed-out roads since then.
“We had so much damage we reached out to two local contractors that were available at the time,” Hunt said, “and I just want to give them a note of appreciation. Rodney Locke sent us a crew, and Thomas Wilson is doing a piece of work we would typically contract out, installing a 25-foot-deep pipe. He’s going to be working on it the remainder of this week and probably some into next week.”
Bratton said 10 roads were closed Easter night due to the rains but have since reopened after crews replaced culverts or repaired the damage. Bratton said trees weakened by the storm continue to fall on roads.
He urged citizens to report damage to roads when they see it.
“We appreciate the calls because otherwise we don’t know," he said. "We’re still assessing damage, and getting reports from the public helps. We record all these reports. Some we can’t get to immediately but we will get to them eventually. We’re taking care of the more serious ones first.”
Residents can text (706) 222-7811 to report downed trees, potholes or animal carcasses in the road or other impediments to traffic.
Bratton said it could take up to two months to repair all the damage from the storms.
Hunt said they’re also working on other projects. For instance, the department is working on the "A Road to Zero" rural road safety plan that will use accident data to help make improvements to the 718 miles of roads in Whitfield County.
“That will ensure we are investing in the right places to save lives," Hunt said.
The department has also contracted with a company that has driven over all 718 miles of county roads with a camera and radar mounted on a van “so they have basically taken an X-ray of all our roads,” Hunt said.
“They’re compiling that data and then we will be able to utilize that data over the next few years to identify trouble spots and make a list so we know where to put our paving efforts,” he said. “That’ll help us over the next four or five years, identifying where we need to invest in our paving construction. Those things are going on while we are repairing the county.”
Another conference call with the public on Tuesday
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter will host a live-streamed conference call with the public on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. Laughter will be joined by Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Judy Gilreath and Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott. The event will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. The call-in number will be given during the conference call. To submit questions prior to the conference call, email CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com. Video for this conference call will be posted online following the event and previous public conference calls are available at www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
• The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. which will be streamed online at https://livestream.com/accounts/25637515/events/7960637. The meeting is also accessible from the county’s website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) by clicking on the Commission Meeting Live Stream link.
• The joint meeting of the Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners will be on Monday at 6 p.m. To access audio/video of the meeting, go to https://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/PCMeeting.pdf. You will be directed to download the GoToMeeting app if needed.
