Using a new construction method that's less expensive and creates a better finished product, Whitfield County Public Works this year will be replacing several failing cross drains that carry water under local roads.
In fact, crews recently finished the first of those projects on Dogwood Valley Road, where heavy rains during the middle of construction initially washed out their first attempt at setting the new pipe. Fortunately, the 48-foot-long piece of pipe came to a rest about 100 feet downstream, so it wasn't a total loss. Once things dry out this summer, the county will be able to salvage the pipe for a future project.
Instead of using concrete pipe sections, as in the past, the county switched to a one-piece metal pipe that has been coated with a layer of aluminum designed to be wear and corrosion resistant and rated to last at least 70 years, according to Steve Bratton, right-of-way manager. The aluminized pipe offers several advantages, not the least of which is lower cost.
"Concrete pipe, extra equipment and prefabbed walls for the Dogwood Valley project would have cost $12,600, but the aluminized pipe with custom headwalls was just $4,500," Bratton said. "That's a considerable savings that will allow us to complete more projects. We also like the aluminized pipe because you can order it in one piece as long as required, up to 56 feet, so you don't have any joints."
Concrete pipes are available only in eight-foot sections, which then have to be joined together to create the necessary length. Over time, problems can develop at the seams, which are generally the weakest part of a cross drain and can sometimes separate and allow dirt and gravel to flow inside, eventually causing failure of the road surface above when enough debris washes away under the asphalt and into the pipe.
"Another advantage to using aluminized pipe is that it is light enough that we can do all the work with the equipment we already have in our fleet," Bratton said. "We don't have to rent a huge track hoe just to lift the heavy concrete pipe and set it in place."
The Dogwood Valley project also allowed crews to continue using a new technique recently instituted to build concrete headwalls, which are the wing-type structures at each end of the pipe that help guide water through more efficiently.
The county had been using standard pre-fab headwalls that don't always fit the pipe exactly. Using a new technique introduced to them by Bratton last year, however, workers were able to create a custom fit around the end of each pipe, making the headwalls work more effectively.
Bratton praised the efforts of supervisor Daniel Morgan, who coordinated much of the project and also operated the Gradall used to pour the concrete to make the headwalls, and crew leader Craig Springfield, who managed manpower, equipment and processes on site.
"Craig used a special tool to vibrate the concrete after it had been poured," Bratton said. "If you don't vibrate it, there will be air pockets that weaken the concrete. The more solid the concrete is, the stronger it is."
Five more cross drain replacements are in the works during the next few months, Bratton said, including East Nance Springs Road, Ridge Road, Old Tunnel Hill Road, Old Tilton at Hickory Flats and Old Dixie Highway.
