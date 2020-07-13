Whitfield ranks 11th in COVID-19 cases among state's 159 counties

Whitfield County had 1,840 cumulative, confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases as of Monday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Out of 159 counties in Georgia, Whitfield County has the eleventh most cumulative cases. Gwinnett County has the most cumulative cases (11,691) followed by Fulton County (11,080) and DeKalb County (8,618).
Whitfield County has 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 84 total hospitalizations.
Whitfield County's COVID-19 cases far outpace its neighboring counties.
• Catoosa County has 360 cumulative cases, eight deaths and 28 hospitalizations.
• Chattooga County has 81 cumulative cases, two deaths and five hospitalizations.
• Gordon County has 551 cumulative cases, 15 deaths and 84 hospitalizations.
• Murray County has 308 cases with two deaths and 22 hospitalizations.
• Walker County has 378 cumulative cases,12 deaths and 19 hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of Monday there were:
• 120,569 cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 3,026 deaths linked to the virus
• 13,476 total hospitalizations
• 2,643 ICU admissions
• 1,107,967 tests administered
As of 7 a.m. on Monday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 3,088 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 2,511 negative results, 482 positive results and 95 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Georgia, go to dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
