Word last week that the Whitfield County Parks and Recreation Department’s Westside Park Disc Golf Course has been voted one of the top four courses in the United States by an online magazine’s readers came as no surprise to local players Jack Brock and Adrian Fraire.
The two college students have been playing disc golf for the past three or four years at numerous courses around the state but are big fans of the local course for its combination of open and wooded holes, a characteristic they said is uncommon to find.
Having just completed the 18-hole course Thursday afternoon, Brock and Fraire also commended the groundskeepers (the Parks Department out of Whitfield County Public Works) for maintaining the course so well.
Their enthusiasm seems to have carried over to a recent survey conducted by online publication Connect Magazine asking readers to vote for the Best Sports Facilities for 2020, with Westside finishing fourth behind Maple Hill Disc Golf in Leicester, Massachusetts; Quaker’s Challenge at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Lewisberry, Pennsylvania; and Blue Ribbon Pines, East Bethel, Minnesota.
“We asked. You answered. Here are the top vote-getters for best sports facilities across the country,” Connect says on its website. “You can’t go wrong with any of these for your next event.”
The favorable publicity could pay economic dividends for Whitfield County as Westside was the only Georgia facility to be ranked in any category by the magazine’s readers. Connect develops publications, business events, custom programs and services for event professionals and meeting planners to connect them with top facilities.
Brock, 20, who’s studying finance at the University of Georgia, and Fraire, 21, a dental hygiene student at Georgia Highlands with aspirations of becoming a dentist or oral surgeon, encouraged local residents to give the up-and-coming sport of disc golf a try.
“It’s definitely fun to do,” Fraire said, pointing out its good mix of exercise and competition.
Whitfield County Recreation Director Brian Chastain said he appreciates the online award.
“That’s a good compliment for something we have a minimal amount of money invested in,” he said.
The facility is open to the public during daylight hours, at no charge.
