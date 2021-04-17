Whitfield Restaurant Reports for April 17: Scoops stored incorrectly; fan covers in cooler have dust buildup; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
4ABETTERU Protein Café
1910 S. Dixie Highway suite A
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Must have table for dirty dish side of three-compartment sink. Must have sanitizer test strips for sanitizer. Ceiling tiles above bar area must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable.
Bojangles'
884 College Drive
Current score: 98
Previous score: 87
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed metal pans stacked while wet. Do not wet stack anything. Must fully air dry prior to stacking. Observed fan covers in walk-in cooler with dust buildup; keep fan covers clean.
Mi Cafecito
2004 E. Morris St., suite C
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed scoops stored in product with handle in contact with product. Store scoops so that handle is not in contact with product. Observed raw wood at front counter area. All raw wood must be sealed/painted with washable paint.
Bojangles'
1253 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed fan covers in walk-in cooler with dust buildup. Keep fan covers clean. Observed drive-up window not fully self-closing. Repair drive-up window.
Dalton Middle School
1250 Cross Plains Trail
Current score: 95
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Food contact surface was not properly cleaned. Food chopper must be cleaned with all parts brushed and cleaned. Single-use articles were not properly stored. Single-use service articles must be stored with food contact facing down.
Paleteria y Nevaria Monarca
907 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 74
Current grade: A
Previous grade: C
Comments: Food containers (multiple) with spices were observed without proper labeling. Food must be labeled properly. This was a repeat violation. Single-use articles were found throughout the store not stored properly (uncovered and with handles not in the same direction). Single-use articles must be stored and covered properly.
