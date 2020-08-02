Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Aug. 1: Masks must be worn by front of house staff; employee's fingernails past fingertips; and other health violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Checkers
502 Liberty Square
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Common Ground Coffee Shop
510 S. Tibbs Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Doughboy's Pizzeria
2642 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No sanitizer in third compartment of three-compartment sink. Maintain 100 parts per million quaternary. Clean food sink. Corrected on site.
Cacao Dominican Restaurant
702 5th Ave.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 88
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Unapproved bug spray. Use only insecticides approved for use in commercial food service. Disposed. Unlabeled chemicals; label all chemicals properly. Corrected on site. Post inspection 10 to 15 feet within front door. Must be readable within 1 foot.
Kenny's Restaurant
1022 Riverbend Road
Current score: 92
Previous score: 77
Current grade: A
Previous grade: C
Comments: Employee's fingernails past tips; keep fingernails trimmed to tips. Handle missing off back handsink faucet; replace handle. Gaps under door; seal gaps. Flies.
Krystal
1909 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: No Certified Food Safety Manager on staff. Must have Certified Food Safety Manager by Aug.1 (inspection done on July 9). No plug in dumpster drain. Plug is required to keep liquids from leaking out. Several end caps missing off lights in storage building. Closure broken on back door; repair closure.
Subway
1281 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Ham at 42.3 degrees, salami at 45.3 degrees, pepperjack cheese at 45.3 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or below. Corrected on site.
Cold Creek at North Oaks
101 N. Oaks Drive, unit 1
Current score: 90
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee health agreements not on site. Required to be kept on site. Will recheck on July 16 (inspection done on July 9). One sink with large trash can in front of it. Other hand sink with tray on top. Never block access to hand sinks. Corrected on site. Several unlabeled chemical bottles. Label chemicals with common working name of chemical. Corrected on site. Smoker must be on sealed concrete slab. Masks must be worn by front of house staff.
El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant
1523 E. Morris St.
Current score: 90
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Raw shrimp stored on or on top of imitation crab meat. Store raw fish/meat under ready-to-eat food. Discarded. Ground beef on whole muscle meat. Store meat according to cooking temperatures. Moved. Corrected on site. Torn cooler gaskets; replace gaskets.
Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant
1525 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 83
Previous score: 92
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: No Certified Food Safety Manager on site. Certificate expired April 10 (inspection done on July 16). Must have Certified Food Safety Manager by Aug. 15. Pico de gallo at 46.4 degrees, sour cream at 45 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. Unapproved pesticide. Use only approved pesticide for use in commercial food service. Corrected on site.
