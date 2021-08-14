Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Aug. 14: Employee with no hair restraint preparing drinks; dirty items stored in vegetable prep sink; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Chick-fil-A at Dalton Mall
816 Walnut Square Blvd., suite 59
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: OK to permit.
Downtown Nutrition Spot
107 Cuyler St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Hammond Creek Middle School
330 Pleasant Grove Drive N.E.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: OK to permit.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
934 Market St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: OK to permit.
Pour-O-Joe's Coffeehouse
1502 Dug Gap Road
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: OK to permit.
Sonic
1369 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed dirty items stored in vegetable prep sink. Do not store anything in vegetable prep sink. Observed trash accumulating under shelving/equipment. Keep floors clean especially under shelving/equipment.
Burger King
1512 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Ensure all coolers have working thermometer. Walk-in cooler observed with broken built-in thermometer with no thermometer inside. Observed debris on floor under equipment/shelving. Ensure all areas of floor are cleaned.
Green Door Market
109 W. Cuyler St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed employee with no hair restraint preparing drinks. Employees must properly wear an approved hair restraint when preparing foods. Observed scoops in product/ice bin with handle in contact with product/ice. Store handles up so that they are not in contact with product/ice.
Wendy's
3931 Cleveland Highway
Current score: 96
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Dish machine not providing a sanitized dish. Discontinue use until repaired and use three-compartment sink method. Corrected on site. OK to permit.
Cali Bowls
825 Chattanooga Ave., suite 8
Current score: 95
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Install soap dispensers at hand wash sinks prior to opening. Must have sanitizer test strips on site. OK to permit.
Moe's Southwest Grill
1515 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 95
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed chemical spray bottle with no label. Keep chemical containers properly labeled as to contents. Corrected on site. Scoop handles must not be stored with handle in contact with product. Store scoops with handles up. Do not wet stack containers. Containers must completely air dry prior to stacking. Store single-service articles protected/covered. Store inverted/covered.
La Original Nieve de Garrafa
801 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 94
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: No Certified Food Safety Manager for establishment. Must have within 30 days. Person In Charge is scheduled to get certification. Must have sanitizer test strips on site. Restrooms must have self-closing doors. Do not line shelving with cardboard. Ceiling tiles in serving and food prep/storage/cleaning areas must be smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. OK to permit.
Pablitos Cantina
933 Market St., suite 14
Current score: 91
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed utensils in hand wash sink. Do not store anything in hand wash sink. This sink is for hand washing only. Corrected on site. Observed chips and shells on make line not covered. Keep foods covered and protected. Observed can opener and holster with accumulation of debris present. Keep can openers and holsters clean. Observed no sanitizer for wipe cloths. Keep wipe cloths stored in sanitizer of appropriate strength in-between uses. Wrapped utensils must be stored protected or wrapped such that food contact surface is protected. Invert/cover single-service articles. Keep top of to-go cup dispenser covered.
