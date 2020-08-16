Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Aug. 15:

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Valley Point Middle School
3796 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: New permit issued; new construction.
Chick-fil-A
816 Walnut Square Blvd., suite 59 (Dalton Mall)
Current score: 96
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Proper employee health policies not used. Make all employees read and sign form. Will re-check on July 31 (inspection was on July 23). Corrected on site. No paper towels at hand sinks. Keep hand sinks properly stocked. Corrected on site.
Cook Out
1257 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Clean drawers, ice scoop holder. Flies. Service window required to be self-closing.
Cyra's
208 N. Pentz St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Out-of-date milk. Discard out-of-date food. Cut melon not dated; date melon once it's cut. Corrected on site.
Tacos Beto
1009 Morris St.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: All three buckets had sanitizer that was too weak. Maintain 100 parts per million chlorine. Corrected on site.
The Local Restaurant
3001 E. Walnut Ave., suite B
Current score: 95
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drinks in bottles. Drinks must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. Store scoops with handles up out of food. Corrected on site.
Red Wolfe Grill
320 Wolfe St.
Current score: 94
Previous score: 83
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Establishment does not have a Certified Food Safety Manager. Final notice. Must have by Aug. 3 (inspection on July 15).
McDonald's
2531 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 93
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sanitizer strength in cloth bucket too weak. Maintain 100 parts per million chlorine. Changed out. Corrected on site. Torn cooler gaskets. Replace gaskets.
Taco Bell
1242 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 92
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Both cloth buckets low on sanitizer. Maintain 200 to 300 parts per million. Corrected on site. Unlabeled chemical bottle. Write working name of chemical on all chemical containers. Corrected on site.
Schlotzsky's Deli
1325 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Swiss cheese at 45.7 degrees, turkey at 46.2 degrees, chicken at 60 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or below. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Fortune Cookie
801 E. Walnut Ave., suite J
Current score: 90
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Raw pork stored over cooked chicken. Do not store raw meats over cooked/ready-to-eat food. Raw chicken stored over eggs. Stack/store animal proteins by cook temperature. Chicken always on bottom. Corrected on site. Take-out containers on floor; store 6 inches up off floor. Corrected on site.
Bojangles
884 College Drive
Current score: 87
Previous score: 93
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Several employees have not signed health policy. All employees must read and sign. Management to sign at bottom. Will re-check on Aug. 5 (inspection on July 29). Pimento cheese at 44.4 degrees, 45.5 degrees; sliced tomato at 46.4 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site.
Gorditas Purita
1201 N. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 93
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Rice at 47 degrees, potatoes and carrots at 44.5 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods at 41 degrees or lower. Discarded. Corrected on site. Unapproved pesticides. Use only pesticides approved for use in commercial food service. Removed. Chemicals next to deli paper. Segregate chemical. Moved. Corrected on site.
Vallarta Taqueria
801 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 82
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: No paper towels at back hand sink. Keep hand sinks properly stocked. Corrected on site. Menu does not include disclosure or advisory in correct places. Must be in all caps. Leak at back hand sink; repair leak. Flies.
Sonic
1201 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 85
Previous score: 91
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: No signed health policies for several employees. All employees must read and sign this agreement. Will re-check on July 22 (inspection on July 17). Sliced tomato at 52.9 degrees, cream cheese frosting at 48.2 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site.
Tenoch
319 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 78
Previous score: 99
Current grade: C
Previous grade: A
Comments: No signed health policies on site. All employees must read and sign. Keep on site. Will re-check on July 31 (inspection on July 24). Mixes from unknown source. Use only products inspected/permitted establishments. All raw fish items not identified on menu. Must have proper disclosure. Advisory to be in all caps and same size as food description. Unidentified chemicals. Label all chemicals properly. Corrected on site. Must have ceiling where food contact items are stored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.