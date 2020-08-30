Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Aug. 29: Employee at service window must wear mask; flies in restaurant; and other health violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Spinning Room
825 Chattanooga Road, suite 6
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
John's Bar-B-Que
411 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Cups stored on floor; store 6 inches up.
Just Jump Trampoline Park
1515 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Invert single-service items once unwrapped. Corrected on site.
Brusters Real Ice Cream
1307 Dug Gap Road
Current score: 96
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Employee drink in reusable cup and in bottle. Drinks must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. Corrected on site. Soiled equipment in hand wash sink. Do not put anything in hand sink. Removed. Corrected on site. Employee working with public at service window must wear masks.
Gondolier's Pizza
1229 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Some areas of flooring needs repair; vinyl is gone. Repair floors. Flies.
Sol de Mayo
825 Chattanooga Road, suite 11
Current score: 88
Previous score: 95
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Pico de gallo at 42.4 degrees; diced tomatoes at 42.4 degrees; sour cream at 42 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Cooler adjusted. Corrected on site. Rice at 126, 123 degrees; Hold temperature controlled food hot at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded. Corrected on site. Cooked chicken at 47 degrees more than 12 hours after cooling. Cool to 41 degrees in six hours. Discarded. Corrected on site. Cloth bucket on floor. Store off floor. Cloths on counters. Submerge cloths in sanitizer when not in hand. Corrected on site.
Burger Den (Rocky Face)
2620 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 87
Previous score: 94
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Not all employees have signed health policy. All employees must read and sign health policy. Management signs at bottom. Will re-check on Aug. 11 (inspection done on Aug. 7). Ham at 43 degrees; bologna at 54 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Sausage at 116 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food hot at 135 degrees or higher.
Fuji
1321 W. Walnut Ave., suite 1
Current score: 87
Previous score: 90
Current grade: B
Previous grade: A
Comments: Imitation crab at 47 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. Two unlabeled chemical bottles and one is improperly labeled. Write common working name on chemical bottle. Sanitizer too strong in three-compartment sink. Maintain 50 parts per million chlorine. Corrected on site.
Logan's Roadhouse
811 Walnut Square Blvd.
Current score: 85
Previous score: 86
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Several cloth buckets did not have enough sanitizer. Maintain 300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site. Slaw at 45.5 degrees; raw chicken at 47.3 degrees; potato skins at 43.5 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Corrected on site. Mashed potatoes at 129 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded. Corrected on site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.