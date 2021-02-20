Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Feb. 20: Restaurant closed voluntarily; cardboard being used to line shelves; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Park Creek School
1500 Hale Bowen Drive
Current score: 100
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Wendy's
214 Connector 3
Current score: 100
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Courtyard Dalton
785 College Drive
Current score: 99
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed single-service articles stored face up. Invert/cover single-service articles.
Green Door Market
109 W. Cuyler St.
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Raise caulking at all sinks so that it will not hold water. OK to permit.
El Sueño Mexican Restaurant
4109 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 98
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed knives stored on magnetic knife rack. Store knives covered/protected. Observed single-service articles stored face up and open to contamination. Invert/cover single-service articles. Observed cardboard being used to line shelves. Do not use cardboard as shelf or floor liners.
Morningside of Dalton
2470 Dug Gap Road
Current score: 98
Previous score: 90
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed no maximum registering temperature device for high-temperature dish machine. Observed nonworking pressure gauge for high-temperature dish machine. Replace gauge. Observed knife holder in need of cleaning. Observed toilet with no self-closing device on door. Replace self-closure. New Violation. All storage must be 6 feet off of the floor.
Unik Sweet Delights
238 N. Hamilton St.
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Facility must have test strips for sanitizer on site. Trash can in women's restroom must have a lid. Seal mop sink to walls.
The Garden Grille & Bar
879 College Drive
Current score: 96
Previous score: 91
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Undercooked foods offered and served but not properly labeled with warning and advisory on menu. All foods offered undercooked must be properly marked and provide proper advisory. Go to Department of Public Health website or call office for more information.
Autry's Diner
4111 S. Dixie Highway
Current score: 95
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed smokers outside, unprotected. Smokers must be covered, fully screened and on approved flooring. Observed knives stored on magnetic knife rack. Store knives covered/protected. Repair hole in wall by back door. Several ceiling tiles in kitchen must be replaced with approved tiles. Seal any gaps in walls.
Emperor of China
1223 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 61 (inspection on Feb. 11)
Previous score: 82
Current grade: U
Previous grade: B
Comments: Hands not washed properly after handling raw chicken. Hands need to be washed. Food was not separated nor properly covered. Food, once cooled, must be covered and stored away from any possible contaminants. Raw chicken was stored above jalapeños. Food was not properly stored nor covered. Vegetables need to be stored away from raw chicken. Corrected on site. Food contact surfaces were not cleaned nor sanitized. Surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized. There was no proper date-marking and disposition of foods. Foods must be properly date-marked and arranged. Unapproved methods of thawing were observed. Corrected on site. Wiping cloths were not properly used or stored. Corrected on site. Live cockroaches were observed; call the exterminators. Closed voluntarily.
Emperor of China
1223 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 96 (re-inspection on Feb. 12)
Previous score: 62
Current grade: A
Previous grade: U
Comments: Call exterminator. Schedule every two weeks. No food inspected. Closed voluntarily on Feb. 11; OK to open today. Will followup next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.