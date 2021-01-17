Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Jan. 16: Hand sink full of equipment, buildup on dish machine and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
La Fogata Fusion Restaurant
702 5th Ave.
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed hood missing grease collection pan. Replace missing grease collection pan. New violation.
Pablito's Cantina
933 Market St., suite 14
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed non-working temperature gauge on dish machine. Repair dish machine temperature gauge. New violation. OK to permit. OK to open — new establishment
Pizza Hut
1525 Cleveland Highway, suite 3
Current score: 99
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed buildup on dish machine. Keep dish machine clean and free from buildup. New violation. OK to permit — new ownership.
Los Pablo's Mexican Restaurant No. 1
2204 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 98
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed to-go cup dispenser with no lid. Must keep to-go cup dispenser covered. New violation. Observed dish machine thermometer not working. Repair thermometer. Dish machine wash cycle must be 125 degrees minimum. Observed no sanitizer test strips for quaternary sanitizers. Must have appropriate test strips. New violation.
The Oyster
933 Market St., suite 12
Current score: 97
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed bar ice scoop stored with handle in contact with ice. Store handle up. New violation. Observed plates, bowls, etc. stored face up. Store covered or inverted. New violation. Observed food picks improperly stored. Store with fill end up. New violation. Floors behind bar and in back area must, at a minimum, be smooth, sealed concrete. Repeat violation.
The Healthy Zone
305 E. Hawthorne St.
Current score: 94
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Observed hand sink full of equipment. Do not store anything in hand sink. This sink is for washing hands only and to be used for no other purpose. Corrected on site. New violation. Faucet for hand sink is loose. New violation.
Paleteria y Nevaria Monarca 2
1904 E. Morris St., suite B
Current score: 85
Previous score: 89
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed hand sink in kitchen blocked by equipment. Hand sink must be accessible at all times. Corrected on site. Repeat violation. Observed ice cream scoop stored in water well with no water. Must store scoops in running water. Observed improper wash technique at three-compartment sink. Must wash, rinse, sanitize — in that order. Observed no sanitizer in sanitize compartment of three-compartment sink. Corrected to 100 parts per million chlorine. Observed can opener with buildup. Keep can opener and holster clean. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed fruit being prepared in three-compartment sink. Corrected on site. Repeat violation. Observed inspection report improperly displayed behind counter. Must properly display most recent inspection report. Corrected on site. New violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.