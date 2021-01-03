Whitfield Restaurant Reports for Jan. 3: Flies in kitchen; plates/bowls/etc. stored uncovered and unprotected; and other health violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Casa del Cafe
219 E. Morris St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A (new establishment)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new establishment)
Comments: None.
Downtown Nutrition Spot
107 Cuyler St.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A (new establishment)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new establishment)
Comments: OK to issue permit.
Ryman Hall/Fellowship Center
2203 S. Dixie Road
Current score: 99
Previous score: 99
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Must have appropriate sanitizer test strips for three-compartment sink sanitizer. New violation.
Subway
3619 Cleveland Highway, space B
Current score: 99
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed mop sitting in mop sink. Mops must be stored hanging to properly dry. New violation.
Chihuahua's Mexican Food
314 N. Glenwood Ave., suite 1
Current score: 97
Previous score: N/A (new establishment)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new establishment)
Comments: Replace/repair weather stripping at back door such that no light is visible. New violation. OK to permit and open restaurant.
The Oyster
933 Market St., suite 12
Current score: 97
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed bar ice scoop stored with handle in contact with ice. Store handle up. New violation. Observed plates, bowls, etc. stored face up. Store covered or inverted. New violation. Observed food picks improperly stored. Store with fill end up. New violation. Floors behind bar and in back area must, at a minimum, be smooth, sealed concrete. Repeat violation.
Subway
2709 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 95
Previous score: 95
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Sanitizer for three-compartment sink mixing too rich. According to manufacturer's instructions, 400 parts per million quaternary is maximum. Dilute with water to acceptable level until repaired. New violation. Repair self closure on ladies' restroom door so that it's fully self-closing. New violation.
Curt's Restaurant
332 Northgate Drive
Current score: 94
Previous score: 94
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Floor tiles in several areas in need of repair. Repair floor. Repeat violation. Light cover in kitchen cracked. Replace light cover. New violation. Light can be seen around door when closed. Repair threshold and weather stripping. Repeat Violation.
Flako's Mexican Restaurant
2311 Chattanooga Road
Current score: 93
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed plates/bowls/etc. stored uncovered and unprotected. Store inverted or covered to protect food contact surface. Observed containers stacked while wet. Allow containers to air dry prior to stacking. Repeat violation. Observed single-service articles stored face up. Invert/cover to protect food contact surfaces. New violation. Sealant has worn off of concrete in back area/dry storage/walk-in cooler. Resurface or tile areas. Mop sink area in disrepair. Repair broken tiles and missing fiberglass reinforced panels. Finish out fiberglass reinforced panel around top of area. Repeat violation. Several flies observed in kitchen. Do not allow back door to be left propped open. New violation.
Gill's Grill
1511 Abutment Road
Current score: 93
Previous score: 93
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed leftover foods in cooler with no date. Must properly date foods in coolers for seven-day max holding. Discard. Items either dated or discarded as necessary. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed cans with dented seams stored in with working stock. Dented cans must be sorted and segregated from working stock or discarded. All cans were removed from working stock and placed in dented can area. Corrected on site. New violation.
Burger Den
160 Highway 2
Current score: 96 (recheck on Nov. 30)
Previous score: 75
Current grade: A
Previous grade: C
Comments: Observed single-service articles stored face up and open to contamination. Invert/cover single-service articles to protect food contact surfaces. Repeat violation. Observed floor in disrepair. Repair floor. Observed cardboard used as lining for shelves/flooring. Cardboard is not to be used for this purpose as it is an absorbent material. Repeat violation.
Burger Den
160 Highway 2
Current score: 75 (Nov. 20)
Previous score: 82
Current grade: C
Previous grade: B
Comments: Observed employee take out trash and return inside and don gloves without washing hands. Employee was educated on when to wash hands. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed food stored in reach-in cooler without lids. Food must be stored covered. Corrected on site. New violation. Observed three-compartment sink set up with no sanitizer in sanitizer compartment. Sanitizer level was reset to 400 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site. Repeat violation. Observed employee working grill/fryer with no hair restraint. All employees preparing food must properly wear an approved hair restraint. New violation. Observed no inspection report posted at drive-up window. Must post most recent inspection report. New violation. Observed single-service articles stored, face up and open to contamination. Must invert/cover single-service articles. New violation. Observed floor in disrepair. Floor must be repaired with approved material. Repeat violation. Observed several flies in kitchen. Do not prop open back door. Doors must be fully self-closing. New violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.