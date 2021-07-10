Whitfield Restaurant Reports for July 10: Repair weather stripping at back door; no hand washing signage in restrooms; and other health code violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Dalton Falls Golf
2817 Airport Road
Current score: 99
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed no hand washing signage in restrooms. Post hand washing signage in both restrooms.
Panera Bread Bakery
1303 W. Walnut Ave. suite 1
Current score: 99
Previous score: 96
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed containers stacked while wet. Allow containers to properly air dry prior to stacking.
Chihuahua Mexican Food
314 N. Glenwood Ave. suite 1
Current score: 97
Previous score: N/A
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A
Comments: Repair weather stripping at back door so that a tight seal is created and no light is visible. OK to permit/open under new management.
Chelsea's on Thornton
501 S. Thornton Ave.
Current score: 96
Previous score: 100
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Observed sanitizer at too high of a concentration in sanitizer bucket. Keep sanitizer within required parameters. Corrected to 300 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.