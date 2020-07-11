Whitfield Restaurant Reports for July 11: Employees not wearing masks; COVID-19 warning signs not on doors; and other health violations

Whitfield County Environmental Health conducts inspections of restaurants and other food establishments. The inspectors may require a re-inspection. Restaurants and other food establishments are required by law to post their most recent inspection permit. The Daily Citizen-News lists areas where the establishments are out of compliance with the regulations. Recent scores for all six counties within the North Georgia Health District are available at www.nghd.org.
Burger King
1512 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: 97
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: None.
Del Taco
1205 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 100
Previous score: N/A (new restaurant)
Current grade: A
Previous grade: N/A (new restaurant)
Comments: OK to open. Issue permit.
Ann's Place
2499 Abutment Road
Current score: 97
Previous score: 89
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Cook wearing a bracelet — no wrist jewelry is permitted. Removed. Corrected on site. Cloth on counter. Store cloths in sanitizer when not in hand. Corrected on site.
Arby's
2101 E. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 97
Previous score: 86
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Water does not get hot at front hand sink. Hot water must be readily available.
Dalton Golf & Country Club Snack Bar
333 Country Club Way
Current score: 97
Previous score: 98
Current grade: A
Previous grade: A
Comments: Thin probe thermometer required.
Mama's
3957 Cleveland Highway suite C
Current score: 97
Previous score: 79
Current grade: A
Previous grade: C
Comments: Label all bulk food containers with common name of food.
Dalton Place Senior Living
1300 W. Waugh St.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 85
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Can opener blade has food buildup. Keep food contact surface clean to sight and touch. Sanitizer strength too weak in bucket. Maintain between 300 and 400 parts per million quaternary. Corrected on site. Establishment does not have a thin probe digital thermometer. Thin probe thermometers are required. Clean floors, walls, outside of equipment, etc.
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant
1331 W. Walnut Ave.
Current score: 91
Previous score: 89
Current grade: A
Previous grade: B
Comments: Slaw at 47.6 degrees, sliced tomato at 45.4 degrees. Hold temperature controlled foods cold at 41 degrees or lower. Submerged in ice bath. Corrected on site.
Crescent City Tavern
324 Depot St.
Current score: 87
Previous score: 82
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: Raw eggs stored over roast beef. Do not store raw animal foods over ready-to-eat foods. Moved. Corrected on site. All three cloth buckets did not have enough sanitizer. Maintain 200 to 300 parts per million quaternary. Changed out. Corrected on site. Put COVID-19 warning signs on doors.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen
1247 Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 84
Previous score: 81
Current grade: B
Previous grade: B
Comments: No signed health policy on site. All employees must read and sign. Must be kept on site. Will recheck on June 9. Food buildup in microwave and prep cooler. Clean all food contact surfaces to sight and touch. Dining room tables not cleaned/sanitized. Undated prepped food. Put prep date on all ready-to-eat foods. Corrected on site. Food stored on floor. Store food 6 inches up off of floor. No employees wearing hair restraints; hair restraints are required. Employee with fingernails past fingertips. Keep nails trimmed to tips. None of the employees are wearing masks; masks are required. Tables must be cleaned and sanitized after guest leaves.
Peking Express
408 N. Glenwood Ave.
Current score: 78
Previous score: 86
Current grade: C
Previous grade: B
Comments: Child in food service area. Children are not allowed in any part of food handling/service area. Corrected on site. Raw meat stored over carrots. Do not store ready-to-eat foods under raw animal products. Shelves rearranged. Corrected on site. Cut cabbage at 60 degrees, cooked chicken at 53 degrees, egg mix at 58.4 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food cold at 41 degrees or lower. Items discarded. Egg drop soup at 93 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food hot at 135 degrees or higher. Discarded.
Kenny's Restaurant
1022 Riverbend Road
Current score: 77
Previous score: 81
Current grade: C
Previous grade: B
Comments: No Certified Safety Food Manager on staff. Must have by July 8. Employee with drink in bottle and cup without straw. Drinks must be in single-service cup with lid and straw. Discarded. No soap at back hand sink. Keep hand sink supplied with soap and paper towels at all times. Corrected on site. Chicken fingers at 104.4 degrees, beefy macaroni at 120 degrees. Hold temperature controlled food hot at 135 degrees or higher. Chicken fingers discarded and beefy macaroni reheated to 165 degrees. Corrected on site. Wiping cloths on counters. Store cloths in sanitizer when not in hand. Corrected on site.
